Hurricane Isaias NC: Only 3 of 45 unhatched sea turtle nests in Holden Beach survive Hurricane Isaias, town officials say

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WTVD)– Holden Beach officials stated only 3 of 45 unhatched sea turtle nests stay after Hurricane Isaias.

In a Facebook post, town officials stated HB Turtle Patrol counted 45 unhatched nests prior to the storm’s arrival on the North Carolina coast late Monday night.

Only 3 nests were counted following Isaias.

According to officials, members of Turtle Patrol will continue to keep track of the staying nests with hopes of seeing hatchlings at the end of the season.

