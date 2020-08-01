Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Residents fill and gather sand bags prior to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Doral



2/2

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI (Reuters) – Hurricane Isaias reinforced a little as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida, and was anticipated to method the southeast of the state later on in the day prior to taking a trip up the eastern U.S. coast.

Florida’s well-honed hurricane reactions have actually been partially overthrown by its coming to grips with among the nation’s worst break outs of the unique coronavirus.

The emergency situation operations center in Miami, normally a beehive of activity ahead of a storm, was mainly empty with plastic dividers established in between work stations and fans with ultraviolet lights spent time the space in the hope of eliminating any floating infection particles. Many emergency situation authorities are rather working from another location.

“It’s not a perfect system,” stated Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade’s director of emergency situation management, “but what we’re facing to today with COVID, we’re trying to avoid packing all of those people into the emergency operations center.”

Isaias was bring leading continual winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour) and lay about 40 miles (60 km) west-southwest of the Bahamas capital Nassau at …