Hurricane Isaias gains strength, takes aim at Florida’s east coast with winds at 85 mph

By
Jackson Delong
-

The 2020 hurricane season has actually currently seen 7 hurricanes: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, plus Hurricane Hanna, which struck Texas over the weekend, and nowIsaias The next called storms would be Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR