Hurricane Isaias gains strength ahead of expected landfall north of Myrtle Beach | Hurricane Wire

Hurricane Isaias lumbered up the South Carolina coast Monday, bringing some wind and rain to the Charleston location however possible threat to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach location braced for storm rise and flooding ahead of the Category 1 hurricane’s expected landfall in southern North Carolina late Monday or earlyTuesday

Storm rise from Isaias has actually become the greatest risk to the area, stated Tim Armstrong, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Wilmington, North Carolina workplace. By late Monday, Isaias brought the third-highest tide on record to the location.

At 9.89 feet, the tide was gone beyond just by those throughout Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Armstrong stated.

While wind was still an issue, the greatest winds are expected in southeastern North Carolina as the storm inches better to its expected landfall in Brunswick County, he stated.

The initially called hurricane of the season, Isaias triggered little panic for Charleston locals. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents even utilized the chance to venture out and see some uncommon weather condition.