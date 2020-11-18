Experts Warn That Hurricane Iota Will Devastate Central America

Hurricane Iota, determined to be a Category 4 storm, has crossed Nicaragua. Experts warn Central America to brace themselves for devastation.

Satellite images show that the category 4 storm, Hurricane Iota, has crossed Nicaragua. Weather experts are warning residents in Central America to prepare for catastrophic devastation.

Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala are regions that just recently faced Hurricane Eta, the devastations of which are still very much present and unsolved. Reportedly, approximately ten thousand people lost their homes during Hurricane Eta. Before the news of hurricane Iota, Eta was recorded to be the strongest storm that hit the region in November.

Hurricane Iota Will Bring Heavy Rainfall, Life-Threatening Winds, And Storm

As per the Center for National Hurricane, Hurricane Iota will bring along life-threatening winds, catastrophic storms, and heavy rainfall. Central America will be the most affected by the upcoming category storm.

The hurricane started at 155 miles per hour. However, by four in the morning, it slowed down to 105 miles per hour. Before hitting Nicaragua, the hurricane was classified as category 5.

The hurricane Iota is supposed to shatter roofs and old buildings. Besides this, heavy rainfall and flooding are also an issue. Experts say that hurricane Iota is much bigger than hurricane Eta. During these natural calamities, the biggest danger always comes from water.

For the storms that hit the Atlantic season this year, hurricane Iota is the 30th and one of the strongest.

The Center for National Hurricane has warmed residents of Central America to prepare themselves for flash floods and mudslides as well. Just within thirty-six hours, hurricane Iota increased its intensity by 100 miles per high.

Before 2020, only eight storms had done this in the past. Contrary to that, 3 storms with similar intensity have hit the region in just the past 2 months. They are hurricane Iota, Delta, and Eta.