Hurricane Hanna’s ‘mesmerizing’ landfall in Texas seen from space, ‘significant’ rains present flood threat

The hurricane was “just shy” of Category 2 strength and triggered TexasGov Greg Abbott to release a Disaster Declaration.

HURRICANE HANNA DETERIORATES TO HURRICANE AFTER TRIGGERING PIER COLLAPSE

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Corpus Christi shared a “mesmerizing” video that reveals Hanna’s eye noticeable from space as it made landfall.

The video from a satellite compresses simply over an hour of images into 4 seconds, from 4: 21 pm to 5: 31 pm, according to the NWS. The video then loops to reveal the storm’s method decreased.

Astronaut Doug Hurley likewise tweeted a picture that revealed Hanna’s eye from space on Saturday as the storm made landfall.

Images recently from astronaut Chris Cassidy revealed Hanna arranging over the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami stated Sunday early morning that Hanna is loading optimal continual winds of 50 miles per hour as it produces heavy rain and hazardous flash flooding over far southeast Texas and into northeast Mexico, moving at 9 miles per hour west-southwest about 55 miles west of McAllen, Texas.

Fox News Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth stated Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend” the system is still bringing some “pretty significant rain” throughout the location.

“We have a lot of flooding concerns that are still in place; the rain still falling across South Texas,” he stated.

RICK REICHMUTH: SOUTH TEXAS FLOODING WILL BE THE ‘BIGGEST STORY’ FROM HURRICANE HANNA

Forecasters stated Hanna might bring 6 to 12 inches of rain, with separated optimum quantities of 18 inches through Monday in south Texas and in surrounding areas in northeast Mexico.

“This rain will produce life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding,” the NHC said.

Some locations in south Texas had actually currently reported getting as much as 9 inches of rain, consisting of Cameron County, which borders Mexico and is where Brownsville lies.

“It’s been all day,” Melissa Elizardi, a spokesperson for Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevi ño, informed The Associated Press.

More than 43,700 individuals throughout south Texas, consisting of Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Brownsville, lacked power Saturday night, according to AEP Texas.

In a tweet, President Trump said his administration was keeping track of Hanna, in addition to Hurricane Douglas, which was heading towards Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted us to aid with the rescue of a couple on a sailboat that was handling water Saturday night in a harbor near Corpus Christi, representative Paige Hause stated. A water rescue group helped in getting the couple back to land without injuries.

Texas authorities have actually integrated social distancing standards and mask-wearing in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott stated Saturday that some safeguarding would occur in hotel spaces so individuals might be separated.

“We can not enable this hurricane to result in a more catastrophically fatal occasion by stiring extra spread of COVID-19 that might result in casualties,” Abbott stated.

In surrounding Mexico, authorities in Tamaulipas decontaminated shelters to attempt to prevent spreading out COVID-19, the state’s guv, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, tweeted. Meanwhile, the civil security department was sending out rescue boats and other devices to northern Nuevo Leon since heavy rains were anticipated.

The Associated Press added to this report.