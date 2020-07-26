Hurricane Hanna weakens to tropical storm after causing pier collapse: reports

“We’re not even close to over at this point,” Chris Birchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, informed The Associated Press.

President Trump composed on Twitter on Saturday night that the White House was carefully tracking Hanna– in addition to Hurricane Douglas, which was approaching Hawaii.

Hanna was an unwanted visitor for Texas, a state currently being struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hurricane– the very first of the 2020 Atlantic cyclone season– made landfall two times Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane– both times in bit more than an hour. Its preliminary landfall occurred 5 p.m. regional time at Padre Island, then its 2nd landfall was available in Kenedy County around 6: 15 p.m., the Caller Times of Corpus Christi reported.

But by 1 a.m. Sunday, the 90- miles per hour wind gusts that Hanna brought with her when making landfall had actually slowed to around 70 miles per hour, dropping Hanna’s status to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At that time, the tropical storm had to do with 30 miles north-northwest of McAllen, Texas, moving about 9 miles per hour, the center reported.

Hours previously, prior to it formally struck land, its ferocity appeared Saturday afternoon in Nueces County, where the force of the hurricane triggered the Bob Hall Pier to collapse, according to a Facebook post by Nueces County Emergency Service DistrictNo 2.

TexasGov Greg Abbott released a catastrophe statement on Saturday for 32 counties anticipated to feel the effect of the hurricane, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Heavy rains were anticipated to continue in the area throughout the weekend.

Forecasters were forecasting rains of up to 12 inches through Sunday night, with some locations viewing as much as 18 inches. Cameron County near the Mexican border, that includes Brownsville, had actually currently seen 9 inches of rain, the AP reported.

Despite its force, Hanna was not anticipated to be as harmful as Hurricane Harvey, the Category 4 hurricane that ravaged Texas and Louisiana in August2017 Harvey left 68 Texans dead and triggered $125 billion in damage in the state, the AP reported.