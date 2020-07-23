Hurricane Douglas intensified into major hurricane as it moves toward Hawaii

The storm is over 1,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, but is moving west-northwest toward the island chain.
The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen today but expected to start weakening by Friday.
“Douglas is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday,” the NHC says.
Rare for strong hurricanes to reach Hawaii
“It is fairly common for hurricanes to track towards Hawaii, but they usually dissipate or at least weaken considerably before impacting the islands,” said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. “For example, both Lane and Olivia impacted Hawaii in 2018. Also, in 2016, both Lester and Madeline threatened Hawaii.”
Hawaii covers 6,423 square miles of land divided up among six main islands, making the chance of a direct landfall even less likely. Florida, by comparison, is a significantly easier target for hurricanes to strike as it covers more than 50,000 square miles
Douglas is expected to bring wind, rain and dangerous surf to Hawaii by the weekend, although it may be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the islands.
There are other key weather features, like wind shear and dry air, that meteorologists look for to either steer storms away from Hawaii or weaken them dramatically before they reach the white sandy beaches of Honolulu.
Slow start to the East Pacific hurricane season
“Douglas has been upgraded to a 65-kt hurricane, the first of the 2020 eastern Pacific season,” according to the hurricane center. “During the period of reliable records, this is the 4th latest date in which the first hurricane of the season has formed.”
Under La Niña, global convection wind currents yield sinking air over the eastern Pacific, and rising air over the western Atlantic. Sinking air patterns increase wind shear, a sudden shift in wind direction, speed or both, which can rip apart hurricanes before they have a chance to grow.