Hurley, Behnken heading home on final leg of Crew Dragon test flight – Spaceflight Now

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken undocked from the International Space Station Saturday aboard their Crew Dragon pill “Endeavour,” heading for a parachute-assisted splashdown Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico to conclude a 64- day test flight of Space X’s business human-rated spaceship.

With beneficial wind and sea conditions anticipated in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, objective control provided the consent for Hurley and Behnken to board their Crew Dragon spacecraft and close hatches in between the pill and the spaceport station.

After a series of leakage checks, an undocking command at 7: 30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) Saturday began a series of automatic actions to leave the station. Power umbilicals separated inside the docking system, then 12 hooks opened prior to the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft fired thrusters in a set of brief pulses to enhance itself far from the research study complex at 7: 35 p.m. EDT (2335 GMT).

Wearing customized Space X-built pressure matches, Hurley and Behnken kept track of the departure on touchscreen shows inside their Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, leader of the station’s Expedition 63 crew, sounded the “ship’s bell” on the research study complex and …