Huobi’s COO Thinks Blockchain Regulation Needs to be Better Defined

Robin Zhu, Huobi Global Group’s COO, informed Cointelegraph at a China Great Bay Area International Blockchain Week pre-event interview on August 3 that do not have of defined policies and facilities services are avoiding the mass adoption of blockchain and crypto.

Defined regulation and mass adoption

Zhu described that, in addition to worries about hacking, users resent the absence of defined policies, facilities services, and easy to use property management systems. He continued that:

“Security has always been on the top of the list. Lack of defined regulations and infrastructure services means that it is hard for mass users to entrust their cryptocurrency with most institutions and cooperates in this industry without any doubt.”

He states that another essential element is the prejudgment of cryptocurrencies. He worried that while Bitcoin has actually ended up being a home name over the previous years, numerous still do not understand what to make with it, not to mention other cryptocurrencies. It will take a long period of time for the mainstream to find out unless more robust facilities and easy to use applications are integrated in the future.

Crypto exchange functions

Blockchain, according to Zhu, has actually long been highlighted by the federal government as one of the secrets to technological development and commercial transformation. Huobi, as one of the most significant crypto exchanges, sees it as a chance to offer much required facilities and services.

Zhu states that Huobi University, which offers Blockchain education, has actually produced multi-dimensional course modules for trainees from a range of backgrounds. He states more than 100 totally free lectures are supplied to civil servant and staff members from medium-sized business worldwide. He included that:

“Driven by the supportive policy environment and pouring-in capital, demands for high-quality talents, technology innovation-oriented corporates and commercialized cases grow rapidly over the years. Huobi sees the rising opportunities in training talents, empowering real economy, project incubation and setting industry standards.”

Zhu thinks that in the future, blockchain and cryptocurrency will alter the world. He keeps in mind that in the future, worldwide financial activities will end up being more effective and practical thanks to this technology-oriented transformation. Providing examples, he stated:

“Singapore, London, Hong Kong, and Japan have actually currently started managing crypto with defined policies; first-tier corporates like Huobi are committed to develop more facilities consisting of crypto payment system, digital property management platform, custody, and etc[…]For the world, the worth of blockchain is to alter the manner ins which worth distributes and business design works; for you and me, blockchain is the life-altering chance that you will not miss out on.”

As Cointelegraph reported formerly, Blockchain is bring in more institutional financiers to the crypto area as regulation ends up being more clear.