Hunting rifles were seized, 24 steppe larvae were caught Morning:

According to the order of the head of the nature protection subsoil inspection body, this year Measures to prevent illegal hunting have been carried out in a number of regions of Armenia since February 24, 2012, during which 3 cases of illegal hunting were registered in Aragatsotn և Armavir regions of the Republic of Armenia. 24 steppe larvae.

During the events, a “GAZ-66” car transporting illegal timber with 4 cubic meters of firewood without relevant documents was found in the RA Lori region. The car loaded with illegal timber was taken to a specially guarded area of ​​the Police.

Administrative proceedings are being carried out, measures of responsibility will be applied.

The events continue.

Nature Protection և Subsoil Inspection Body