From my unpublished book “Memories of Germany and the Germans”

Early in the morning, when everyone was still asleep, we pulled it out of the basement and headed for the Hunters Regional Union’s refrigeration complex, about 50 miles[50 km]from Manfred’s house. Manfred took the key to the door of the huge complex from his pocket, opened the door, and at the same time informed me that all the members of the hunting union had those keys. We put the pig on the scales. It weighed 72 kg. Manfred then approached the desk, filled out the receipt on the table in detail in two copies, the weight and even the color, and then separated from the pig belly everything that would be sent for medical use. He put it all in a plastic bag and put it in a small refrigerator for them. Then we put the pig together in a huge fridge where dozens of pigs were hanging.

– A separate refrigerator is provided for each animal. “You can’t keep all kinds of animals in one refrigerator,” Manfred explained as he worked.

When we were all done, we returned home when Manfred’s wife, Edita, had prepared breakfast and greeted us at the right time.

After all, Germans do not like to waste time…

After breakfast, Manfred informed me that the hunters’ holiday would be celebrated in the region in a few days. He also said that his classmate Margot Honeker, also known as the wife of German Chancellor Erich Honeker, often took part in the celebration in Bitterfeld and expressed a desire to be present this time as well…

Early in the morning of August 20, with hundreds of hunters’ irregular trumpets blowing in the huge clearing 30 km from Bitterfeld, just minutes ahead of schedule, people began to flock to the clearing. It was then that Manfred and I met Margot. He arrived alone, unaccompanied, in his small Tarabant two-wheeler, about the size of our Moskvichs. I later learned from Manfred that he always moved that way, especially when hunting in the Bitterfeld area, where he was born and raised as a child and teenager.

I have noticed many people with fake, showy, sometimes fake smiles. Margot’s smiling face was so sincere, friendly, tender and direct that people had an unprecedented sympathy for the woman. I was fortunate enough to spend a few hours with him, during which I was deeply disappointed and surprised by the wives of our leaders, the women in leadership positions, and those around them whose sorry and arrogant faces made me feel sorry for them. And now, years after that day, I am a hundred times more disappointed, comparing with pain the lavish lifestyle of the current leaders, their attitude towards the environment and the arrogant contempt that accompanies them everywhere. How many antiseptics are there? What? Aren’t they going to leave, the “poor”…

Manfred and Margot had not met for about three months. They hugged warmly, after which Manfred introduced me, my wife, and my children. Margot greeted us with a soft, tender smile, as if she had missed us too. Then together we created a space. It unfolded an astonishing sight, captivating, infinitely interesting, with unusual luxury and splendor. The small, beautiful wooden houses, of indescribable beauty, surpassed each other in attractiveness. Each hut was built without imitating the previous or next one and served a pre-planned purpose. Each had its own “specialized” status, which was innumerable and diverse. The largest “assortment”, of course, was given to hunting accessories – rifles, daggers, needles and souvenirs related to hunting. In specially designated places, the meat of animals caught by local hunters was already cooked in “hunting” pots everywhere. The shooting range was located between the huts, near which the largest crowd had gathered. Admiring all this and seemingly gone, we made our way to the center of the space. From a distance, a huge building made of polyethylene could be seen, and as we approached it, we heard many shots and, it seemed, “roosters” of roosters. So many natural “trails” that from a distance it seemed as if awakening roosters sleeping in a huge poultry house. It was the central shooting range, the entrance with special invitations only for hunters. Manfred took care of our invitations in advance.

When we entered, I was stunned by the shocking sight. They shoot and shoot from hundreds of “firing points”. The targets are metal images of roosters being shot as another rooster flew out of hiding, and another seemed to imitate him from the roof of a building. And all this with all the organization and “combat seriousness”. So that we could imagine ourselves taking part in the most important “battle” of the German hunters… I did not yet know that the hottest “battle” was ahead and I would be lucky to win…

Margot noticed my boundless interest in it all, and through my clumsy German I realized that she was arranging something with Manfred, which unfortunately remained unfulfilled. (A few days later, as Manfred was leaving us for Berlin’s main station, he said that Margot wanted to take me with them on a hunt…).

And on the dial of the central shooting were written the names of the people who fired more infallibly. However, there was still no one among them who would score fifty out of five possible points. During this time, Manfred informed Margot that during my service in the army, I had scored fifty points with five machine gun shots, for which the command had given me a ten-day special leave. Margot smiled honestly when she received any information about me. I noticed that he was very interested in this last, “most important piece of information”. That’s why he and Manfred decided to surprise me…

