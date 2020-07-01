Hunters Call stars in Olly Murphy four-timer at Southwell | Racing News

Olly Murphy’s four-timer outdid champion trainer Paul Nicholls as both made a flying start on the resumption of British jumps racing at Southwell.

Nicholls’ Nineohtwooneoh was the very first winner of the belated campaign, scoring emphatically on his fencing debut in the Sign Solutions Nottingham Novices’ Handicap Chase.

But it had been Murphy who went on to take pleasure from the most memorable return to action – with the victory of Hunters Call in the feature, on his first start for more than 900 days, the headline act in the Warwickshire trainer’s 136-1 haul.

There was also a double on the nine-race card for Ben Pauling, due to handicap hurdlers Tel’Art and Sebastian Beach.

Eleven-time champion Nicholls made an ideal start – thanks to 2-1 favourite Nineohtwooneoh and jockey Harry Cobden – following interruption of the National Hunt fixture list which began straight back in March during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet by race eight, Murphy was usually the one who had made by far the most powerful signal of intent for the season ahead.

“I said on the way here that if I had a winner I’d be delighted,” that he said, as he reflected on his feat.

“The limelight will be on me today, however it should be on Southwell – they have had owners here and they’ve done an excellent job of the ground.

“It’s been an unbelievable day – four runners, four winners. It couldn’t be better.”

Murphy’s winning spree began with odds-on favourite Enemy Coast Ahead’s hard-fought win in division one of many signsolutions.org Offering Retail Solutions Novices’ Hurdle.

Half an hour or so later, Sangha River doubled up at 6-4 in division two as the impressive near 10-length victor on only his third appearance under rules at age seven.

But the success of another fragile yet very talented performer was doubtless most rewarding of all for Murphy when Hunters Call produced an elegant turn of foot under Richard Johnson to simply take the signsolutions.org Handicap Hurdle by almost five lengths at 13-2.

It was the former Ascot Grade Three winner’s first race since that day straight back in December 2017.

Murphy said: “He gave me my biggest career win at the time.

“It must certanly be a day where I run my horses that are hard to train, because he’s had two . 5 years off the track.

“The form of his Ascot run has worked out very, well. He’s a 10-year-old now, and it’s only a case of bringing him back – he’s had two split up injuries.

“We’ve hopefully helped Richard Johnson on his way to being champion jockey again. It’s a magic day – it couldn’t have gone any better.”

For good measure, Johnson swiftly counted his second winner for the yard when 3-1 favourite St Gallen got the task done aswell, by three-quarters of a length, in the In Memory Of Gary Parr Handicap Hurdle.

Nicholls had previously led just how when Nineohtwooneoh, in the famous colours of JP McManus, was able to keep free from the loose Oxwich Bay after his main market rival departed on the very first circuit.

Cobden steered Nineohtwooneoh home 10 lengths clear of outsider Torquay, and was soon voicing his delight at his successful return.

“It’s good to be back and good to get going with a winner,” that he said.

“He got better and better as he got going – he had a bit of a look at the last, but he’s one that will go forward.”

Nicholls’ assistant Harry Derham was relieved to be straight back too for the first NH fixture in Britain for more than 100 days.

He said of the lockdown experience: “It has been tricky – but it’s been exactly the same for everyone.

“Next week it will start to get really busy, because all the winter horses are starting to come back in. We’re really looking forward to that.”

Isaac Wonder sprang a minor surprise as the 12-1 winner of race two, the Follow @Signsolutions16 On Twitter Handicap Chase, for jockey Brendan Powell and trainer Michael Scudamore.

The five-year-old proved well treated in the 0-135 handicap, and showed the advantage of his tune-up on the Flat when third at Goodwood last month.

Isaac Wonder held off the renewed challenge of front-running favourite and top-weight Azzuri by three-quarters of a length.

Powell said: “They’ve gone a great gallop, and I knew he was fit because he ran well on the Flat the other day.

“I rode him 2-3 weeks ago, and he’s seriously – that he was in good spirits.

“He’s no longer got a four-year-old’s allowance, and I thought he had a few pounds to find, but he’s found it from somewhere.”

The victory was a poignant one for Powell, a good friend of jockey colleagues Liam Treadwell and James Banks – whose deaths have shocked the racing community this year.

A minute’s silence happened before racing in memory of Grand National winner Treadwell.

Powell said: “It has been tough – it has been a tough couple of months for everyone.

“I was close with both James and Liam, and it’s been hard. The main thing is to keep your head right and try and stay busy.”