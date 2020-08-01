Hungry Jack’s launches the Big Jack that looks VERY similar to McDonald’s bestseller 

Hungry Jack’s has actually launched a brand-new hamburger which bears a striking similarity to McDonald’s bestseller the BigMac

The popular Australian hamburger chain introduced the ‘Big Jack’ on Monday prior to publishing images to its site and social networks pages.

It includes ‘2 flame-grilled 100 percent Aussie beef patties’, unique sauce, melted cheese, pickles and onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Eagle- considered consumers fasted to mock the chain’s brand-new development onFacebook

‘Did they simply take the Big Mac?’ another asked.

‘That’s actually a Big Mac,’ another commented.

‘ I notice a claim,’ one hinted.

‘ I like how they’re welcoming their plagiarism,’ another person composed.

‘Looks precisely like a Big Mac just various name,’ another composed.

However Hungry Jack’s appeared to identify the saucy nod to its competitor with a remark.

‘There’s something …” unique” about our brand-new BigJack It needs to be the flame-grilled Aussie beef,’ Hungry Jack’s composed on Facebook with a saucy winking emoji.

