Hungary ties up close to 5 million vaccine dosages in EU scheme: PM Orban By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban participates in a European Union top in Brussels
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has actually bought close to 5 million vaccine dosages for the unique coronavirus under a European Union plan to offer prospective COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban informed state radio on Friday.
The European Commission desires to strike handles up to 6 drugmakers to purchase appealing COVID-19 vaccines in advance.
