Hungary: Protesters rally against university ‘takeover’ in Budapest

Thousands joined the human chain in Budapest on Sunday

Thousands of people have formed a chain in the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest in protest at what they say is a takeover of a top arts university by the country’s nationalist government.

Demonstrators fear a new board at the University of Theatre and Film Arts, led by an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will ruin its autonomy.

Students have occupied the campus for the past week.

Orban supporters say the arts are dominated by liberals and left-wingers.

The university is the seventh institution to be transferred to the control of private foundations where the board of directors are selected by the government.