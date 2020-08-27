Hungaroring in frame for World RX round

Szabo raced full-time in World RX in 2015 with a Mattias Ekstrom- owned Audi S1, and is objecting to picked occasions this season in a GRX SET Hyundai i20.

During the opening rounds of the season in Sweden last weekend Szabo ran Hungaroring branding on his i20.

“I really hope that in the near future Hungary will organise a World RX race and it will be at the Hungaroring,” Szabo informed Motorsport com.

“I’m trying to bring a race to Hungary, to have a home race for me. Hopefully that will happen in maximum two or three years. We have a good relationship with the Hungaroring and I think that’s the first step, to get a good connection with the sport.”

While World RX has actually never ever gone to Hungary, the European rallycross champion was a routine at the Nyirad circuit from 2006 to 2013, the last Euro RX occasion to date at the place being won by Timmy Hansen.

Szabo states rallycross is growing in appeal in his homeland, in part thanks to his World RX project in 2015.

“The sport is growing in Hungary as increasingly more chauffeurs race in World RX occasions, specificallyin Euro RX My look in World RX in 2015 raised the attention of a great deal of individuals. Hopefully if we can show up in Hungary with a race there, a great deal of fans will come.

“Some much better outcomes for me in 2015 would have even been …