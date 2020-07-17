Hungarian GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel fastest in wet running



















0:38



Sebastian Vettel runs wide in the wet conditions during Practice 2 of the Hungarian GP, but still ended up the pacesetter.

Sebastian Vettel set the pace for under-pressure Ferrari in a very wet second practice session at the Hungarian GP.

But world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of seven drivers not to set a time during the session, with the rain making the 90 minutes largely unrepresentative.

Valtteri Bottas did set a time for Mercedes, and finished 0.272s back on Vettel, with Carlos Sainz third for McLaren.

Racing Point team-mates Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were fourth and fifth respectively, with Pierre Gasly running to the track in sixth for AlphaTauri after losing the entire morning session,

There is a threat of the wet weather continuing into Saturday, which could create the prospect of a second consecutive rain-hit qualifying session.

More to follow…

