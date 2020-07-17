Hungarian GP, Practice One: Lewis Hamilton ahead, Meredes dominant







Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in Hungarian GP first practice as championship leaders Mercedes made an ominously fast start to the 3rd weekend of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

F1 has moved on to Budapest’s Hungaroring after back-to-back races in Austria, and Mercedes, winners of both those season-opening events, stormed out of the blocks in Friday’s opening session with Hamilton leading a dominant one-two ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton’s early advantage was even more impressive considering that he set his fastest time – a 1:16.003 – on the hardest tyre available.

The six-time world champion was a tenth before Bottas, who had been on the medium compound, and more than half a 2nd clear of Sergio Perez in third in the Racing Point.

