Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton predicts close battle despite Friday gap

Lewis Hamilton had a positive first practice session, but is expecting Saturday’s qualifying session to be much closer

Lewis Hamilton has stressed never to “take too much” from Mercedes’ big Friday advantage at the Hungarian GP and believes a “tighter pack” will close in before qualifying.

Although a wet 2nd practice session made predicting a pecking order for the week-end difficult, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas streaked away from your competitors in dry conditions each day – half of a second away from closest challengers Racing Point on a harder tyre.

Red Bull, who’ve been Mercedes’ main rival from the beginning of F1 2020, were expected to pose the main threat at a track Max Verstappen sealed pole finally year but were over a second off the pace.

But Hamilton was adament: “I would just say don’t just take too much as a result.

“Everyone’s doing a different programme out there, in terms of wing and fuel and engine and all these kinds of things. We got through all we needed to get through, it was feeling OK but I think it’s going to be a lot closer in P3 and qualifying.”

More changeable climate is predicted over the weekend, plus Hamilton thinks other groups will be within the mix going into Saturday.

“I imagine everyone’s going to be a bit more squished together as it’s not a power-dependent circuit,” said the particular six-time champ.

“The Ferrari motors have lost plenty of power above winter given that last year yet that really should not be an issue on their behalf, it should a lot more just be right down to car this particular weekend as well as the downforce, aero and mechanised grip you could have.

“So I’m wishing for a tight pack, it will be great to find the Renaults succeed, the McLarens are already carrying out fantastic therefore it will be fascinating to see exactly how they’re carrying this out weekend recover great vehicle and Racing Point, could possibly be doing an amazing job at the same time. It’s fascinating for me to notice.

“And this is a Red Bull track, it’s just always be really strong for Red Bulls so I anticipate it’s going to be a tough battle for sure with those.”

Verstappen, who completed on the scène but the distant 3rd behind the particular Mercedes in the last competition in Austria, admitted Red Bull possess a big night ahead just before final training and being qualified.

Asked about his / her day, Verstappen said: “Not so good. Plenty to look in to. Of training course, [it was] some a pity it was pouring down rain in the next practice since otherwise, we’re able to have had a glance. But sure, a lot of function to do.”

