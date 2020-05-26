Hundreds took part in a parade celebrating the first birthday of a boy who lost both his parents in the El Paso shooting

Paul Gilbert Anchondo was two months previous when his parents died shielding him from a shooter at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on August 3, 2019.

Over the weekend, the toddler turned 1, CNN affiliate KVIA reported, and lots of of residents drove in a parade to have a good time the boy.

They needed to remind him “he’s not by himself,” Gilbert Anchondo, the child’s grandfather, advised the information station.

“We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and our community is supporting him,” he stated.

Relatives stated in August the boy’s mom, Jordan Anchondo, shielded the child along with her physique when she was shot and his father, Andre Anchondo, tried to guard them both. “The shooter had aimed at Jordan. And Andre jumped in front of Jordan. And the shooter shot Andre, and the bullets went through Andre and hit Jordan,” Misti Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo’s mother, told CNN at the time. And whereas it was relations and mates who started placing collectively the thought for the parade, as extra neighborhood members discovered about it, they needed to assist as properly, members stated. Eduardo Prieto, a motorcyclist who rode in the parade, stated since the boy’s parents could not be there to have a good time with him on his birthday, the neighborhood needed to ensure his first celebration was a nice one. “He’s a symbol of the goodness that came out of it because he brought everyone even more so together,” Joshua Hernandez, one other participant of the parade, advised KVIA Patrick Crusius, the suspect in the shooting that claimed 23 lives, stays in custody and has been indicted on 90 federal charges , together with hate crimes, court docket paperwork present.

