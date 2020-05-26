Hundreds took part in a parade celebrating the first birthday of a boy who lost both his parents in the El Paso shooting

Paul Gilbert Anchondo was two months previous when his parents died shielding him from a shooter at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on August 3, 2019.
They needed to remind him “he’s not by himself,” Gilbert Anchondo, the child’s grandfather, advised the information station.
“We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and our community is supporting him,” he stated.
Relatives stated in August the boy’s mom, Jordan Anchondo, shielded the child along with her physique when she was shot and his father, Andre Anchondo, tried to guard them both.
And whereas it was relations and mates who started placing collectively the thought for the parade, as extra neighborhood members discovered about it, they needed to assist as properly, members stated.
Eduardo Prieto, a motorcyclist who rode in the parade, stated since the boy’s parents could not be there to have a good time with him on his birthday, the neighborhood needed to ensure his first celebration was a nice one.
CNN’s Sara Sidner contributed to this report.