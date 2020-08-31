Hundreds protest flu vaccine mandate at Mass. State House rally

Hundreds rallied outside the Massachusetts State House on Sunday to protest the state’s mandate for all of the Commonwealth’s trainees to get a flu shot by the end of the year.A large crowd had actually collected on Beacon Street by 10 a.m.People who were arranged to speak at the protest informed NewsCenter 5’s Josh Brogadir that they do not wish to be referred to as “anti-vaccine,” however they do wish to have the ability to make that choice for their kids by themselves.”The flu vaccine should not be a mandate. It should be a choice,” stated protester Jessica Marchant.On Aug 19, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health revealed that flu shots will now be needed for all trainees in the state’s schools, from childcare through colleges. Students older than 6 months will need to be immunized byDec 31, unless either a medical or spiritual exemption is offered.”I just feel like they were taking advantage of the moment, the opportunity of everyone being so fearful,” stated protester Mike Megna.”I think parents are vulnerable right now. They need their kids to go to school and they backed us into a corner,” stated fellow protesterTaryn Proulx “We feel like we have to just comply or rearrange our whole lives and homeschool our children.” Gov. Charlie Baker stated that with 10s of countless trainees returning …

