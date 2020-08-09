Hundreds of tires dumped in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ)– Neighbors on Detroit’s west side are requiring a sea of tires to be eliminated from a residential or commercial property.

“It’s horrifying, horrifying,” stated Happy Homes Neighborhood Association President CharlotteBlackwell “We should not have to live like this.”

There’s likewise a minimum of one deserted structure at the website. It’s situated near the crossway of 14000 block of Ward Ave and Intervale Street.

The blight has actually been a problem for more than a year, according to next-door neighbors. The city declares they took legal action versus the homeowner. However, the home has actually stayed a problem.

Lawrence Garcia, Corporation Council for City of Detroit launched a declaration: