‘Hundreds of thousands’ of Hong Kongers will accept Boris’s escape route to the UK

A London-based Hong Kong scholar has stated that she is eager to take up UK authorities’s ‘lifeboat’ provide to reside and settle in Britain after China launched a brutal crackdown on the metropolis’s pro-democracy protesters with its new nationwide safety regulation.

Eunice Wong, who has simply completed her Master’s diploma in the UK, stated the escape route supplied by No. 10 was ‘the solely choice’ for her as a result of it will not be protected for her to return residence.

Ms Wong might be amongst ‘tons of of 1000’s of folks’ who plan to uproot their lives in the former British colony and are available to the UK to keep away from being persecuted by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities.

Boris Johnson yesterday unveiled agency plans for the UK to absorb up to three million Hong Kong residents who maintain the British National Overseas (BNO) passports as Downing Street blasted China over the draconian new clampdown on the opposition.

Q&A on Hong Kong’s British Nationals Overseas (BNOs) What is a British National (abroad)? Hong Kongers might register for this particular standing earlier than the 1997 handover. They get a UK passport however no automated proper to reside and work in the UK. You can’t apply to develop into a BNO. How many of them are there? As of February, there have been 349,881 BNO passport holders. The Government estimates that there are round 2.9million BNOs presently in Hong Kong. What is Britain providing them? A path to citizenship. BNOs will get 5 years ‘restricted depart to stay’. They can then apply for ‘settled standing’. After 12 months with settled standing, they will apply for citizenship. Their shut household will even be eligible.

‘This lifeboat scheme will assist these British Nationals and their dependents to come to the UK in the event that they want to. BNOs are given the probability to work and contribute into society and work in the direction of citizenship which was beforehand restricted with visas,’ Ms Wong instructed MailOnline.

The Imperial College London graduate, who’s in her 20s, stated that as a result of she had spoken to media in the UK, she could be deemed an offender of the safety regulation and persecuted by Hong Kong authorities.

But she famous that it was onerous to estimate how many individuals in Hong Kong would transfer to the UK via the route at current.

‘It will depend on the particulars launched from the Home Office [before we can make] such an enormous determination, as Hong Kong is the place our roots are and leaving our house is an enormous change,’ she added.

‘Furthermore, there is no such thing as a entry to public funds so BNOs who come will have to be financially properly off so as to assist themselves and are ready to come and get a job.

‘Some people who find themselves eligible for a BNO may have already got a distinct nationality, subsequently, they won’t need to come to the UK.’

‘Hundreds of 1000’s of folks’ from Hong Kong may take benefit of No.10’s provide and transfer to the UK, stated a former British consulate employee who alleged he was tortured in China.

Simon Cheng is the first particular person to have been granted political asylum by the Home Office in response to China’s crackdown on the Hong Kong anti-government motion after he was allegedly shackled, crushed, pressured to stand for lengthy hours in secret detention in the Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

Mr Cheng, a British abroad nationwide, introduced Wednesday evening that his immigration utility had been authorized final Friday by the British authorities, probably heralding a brand new wave of immigrants from the Asian monetary hub.

Simon Cheng (pictured) is the first particular person to have been granted political asylum by the Home Office in relation to China’s crackdown on the Hong Kong anti-government motion after he was allegedly shackled, crushed, pressured to stand for lengthy hours in secret detention in China

The file image taken on November 29, 2019 reveals Hong Kong protesters carrying masks depicting Simon Cheng previous banners as they attend a rally outdoors the British Consulate General in Hong Kong after he was allegedly tortured for lengthy hours in Shenzhen, China

Thousands of Hong Kong residents have already expressed their want to transfer to Britain on social media platforms.

A Facebook group named the ‘Official Group for BNO Equality Movement’ has seen almost 3,000 new members in the previous month.

Numerous Hong Kong web sites have revealed articles explaining the course of of making use of for a BNO, together with one titled ‘Things you need to know earlier than immigration’.

Hong Kongers have additionally flocked to voice their plan to escape to the UK on Twitter.

One wrote: ‘Unlike most Chinese, we will contribute and preserve the worth of freedom and democracy in UK.’

As of February, there have been almost 350,000 BNO passport holders, whereas the Government estimates there are round 2.9million BNOs dwelling in Hong Kong.

Thank you for the assist. Unlike most Chinese, we will contribute and preserve the worth of freedom and democracy in UK.🙏 — Alex 😷 (@alexhk2019) July 1, 2020

Hong Kong is the place I reside and the police are hurting hk and so is China and our chief govt is doing nothing as a result of she is working with China and the just one who’s doing something is borris Johnson he’s giving an opportunity for hkers to transfer to the uk so I would simply go there — alexander pritchard (@alexanderprit13) July 2, 2020

Simon Cheng is a former British consulate employee in Hong Kong who was kidnapped & tortured by the Chinese safety companies. He was granted asylum in the UK. He says “hundreds of thousands of people” from Hong Kong might select to come to the UK #R4Todayhttps://t.co/dADKrvUM2h — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) July 2, 2020

Police officers are seen in entrance of a water cannon throughout a march towards the nationwide safety regulation at the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong on July 1

Police officers detain protesters throughout a rally towards a brand new nationwide safety regulation on the 23rd anniversary of the institution of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1

Mr Cheng, a British abroad nationwide, was detained in China for over two weeks final August after Beijing accused the former consulate employee of inciting unrest amid mass anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

The 29-year-old introduced in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that his immigration utility had been authorized final Friday by the British authorities.

He wrote: ‘The UK Home Office has granted me the eligibility for asylum. The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Office are additionally introducing immigration insurance policies to defend the abroad British passport holders and their members of the family.

‘I sincerely thank the British authorities for fulfilling its ethical obligations and showcasing political braveness to rescue British residents. [I] hope I will be the first (of many), and people Hong Kong residents who haven’t been taken under consideration might search safety,’ the pro-democracy supporter added.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (pictured in the House of Commons on July 1) has provided three million British Nationals Overseas (BNO) passport holders to relocate to the UK after China imposed draconian new nationwide safety regulation in the Asian monetary hub

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on July 1

It comes after British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has provided three million British Nationals Overseas (BNO) passport holders to relocate to the UK after China imposed draconian new nationwide safety regulation in the monetary hub.

Mr Raab instructed MPs yesterday the ‘bespoke’ new association to be carried out in the coming months would grant BNOs 5 years’ restricted depart to stay in the UK with the means to reside and work.

They would then be eligible to apply for settled standing and would have the ability to apply for citizenship after 12 months with that standing.

However, the Foreign Secretary later stated ‘solely a proportion’ could be seemingly to take up the new standing.

He additionally stated that if Beijing tried to cease folks with British National (Overseas) standing from leaving Hong Kong, there could be little that might be finished by the UK.

Chinese international ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (pictured) instructed reporters at a press convention right now that ‘all the penalties shall be borne by the UK facet’ after Britain drew up plans to provide residency to three million Hong Kongers

China right now threatened to punish Britain for providing three million Hong Kongers an escape route from Beijing’s crackdown on dissent – warning at a press convention that the UK would ‘bear the penalties’.

Hours after Britain accused China of manoeuvring to ‘strangle’ Hong Kong’s freedoms with a ‘grave and deeply disturbing’ new safety regulation, Beijing’s embassy in London referred to as the provide a breach of worldwide regulation and warned: ‘We firmly oppose this and reserve the proper to take corresponding measures.’

Chinese international ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian instructed reporters that ‘the UK ought to bear any penalties attributable to this… Hong Kong issues are China’s home affairs, and no international locations have any proper to intervene.’