Hundreds of thousands of Guinness kegs fertilise Christmas trees in lockdown

“It’s been a tough time in the brewery but it’s been a much tougher time if you’re trying to run on-trade outlets in this part of the world,” he said.

“That’s why it absolutely was very, essential right from the start of the lockdown to support the on-trade around we could. That’s why we took your decision to bring straight back all of the beer from the on-trade.

“Basically what we do is we take all the keg beer back and we decant it and we disperse the product through a number of environmentally sustainable routes.”

Mr Crowe said the vast majority of the beer would go to willow and Christmas tree plantations, to be used as nutrients in those farms.

“We’ve also diverted some product through to anaerobic digesters, where it produces a bio-gas,” he said.

“Actually, we’re quite optimistic that, in the long run, that bio-gas can be a suitable fuel source for us to make use of here in the brewery.

“And then we’ve also diverted some of the product for composting.

“So it’s an unprecedented problem for us to have and we wanted to ensure that in terms of how we manage that and manage the beer it was environmentally sustainable, because that’s so critically important, not just for our business, but obviously for the country as a whole as well.”

Asked how many litres had been came ultimately back, Mr Crowe said: “You’d probably make me cry if I started to add it all up, but it’s hundreds of thousands of kegs and we’ve still got some products to decant and we’ve still got some markets that haven’t finished returning their beer to us. So a lot of beer and a lot of kegs.”

The main brew house at St James’ Gate produces 7.2 million hectolitres (720 million litres) annually.

That amounts to 39 pints a second throughout the year.

Ordinarily, St James brews 2.5 million pints of Guinness every day and 1.5 million pints of other beer and stout.

But all that has been scaled straight back in the past two weeks of March and first week of April.

“Our biggest job really over that period of time was just managing what was an unprecedented downturn,” said Mr Crowe.

“Probably heading back to 1916, actually, could be the last time we had this kind of dramatic short-term change.

“Now, thankfully, we’re on the other side of that, we’re ramping up very, very strongly through the months of June and July.”

St James’ Gate’s three largest markets are Great Britain, Ireland and North America but overall it distributes to 130 countries worldwide.

All stout, beer and ale produced at the height of lockdown was used just for canned services and products.

So while the kegging operation at St James’ Gate ground to a near halt, canning and bottle operations in Belfast and Runcorn actually stepped up production, to generally meet the added demand from the off-sales trade.

Mr Crowe said the greatest challenge the brewery now faces could be the uncertainty in what demand will appear like in the first couple of months of eased restrictions.

“We’ve got to be prepared for different eventualities,” that he said.

“If it’s slower than we are expecting, offering to be prepared for that. If it’s significantly busier than we expect, we’ve got to be ready for that too. And we have been ready, we are ready.

“It’s a much nicer set of challenges to be trying to manage than the challenges that we had back in March when everything was being ramped down.”