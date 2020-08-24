Hundreds of thousands of California residents flee as wildfires burned 1.2 million acres threaten homes – Armenian News

California residents continued to flee Sunday as the state’s wildfires intensified in spite of firemens dealing with 24- hour moves to fight the flames, the Daily Mail reported.

The state’s biggest- ever fires have actually required hundreds of thousands from their homes and burned more than one million acres, with worries that more lightning strikes and high winds will begin more fires in the days ahead.

There are now almost a quarter-million individuals under evacuation orders and cautions.

The National Weather Service warned Sunday that yet more dry thunderstorms are on their method, triggering issue for the state’s fire service which is currently extended too thin.

These conditions “could cause erratic winds, extreme fire behavior within the existing fires, and have a potential for new fires to start,” the CalFire site stated.

Firefighters are currently extended so thin that the state has actually rejected some regional authorities’ demands for aid with devices or workers, requiring them to depend on volunteers and regional firms, according to the San Francisco Chronicle