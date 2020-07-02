Hundreds Of Texas Teens Exposed To Coronavirus Following Irresponsible Local ‘Pong Fest’ Party

Roughly 300 teens were exposed to the novel coronavirus after attending a not-so-secret and seriously irresponsible “pong fest” party in Lakeway, Texas late last month.

According to the Austin Public Health Department, a few attendees were waiting on the COVID-19 testing results, but decided to attend the large gathering on June 20, anyway. And guess what, y’all? They later found out these were positive for the virus! Ugh…

In an official statement on the outbreak, APHD urged young adults to understand the severe nature of the pandemic and make smarter, healthier choices moving forward:

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying. While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune to severe illness and death from COVID-19. Since we are in a period of significant community spread, our entire community should act as if they have been exposed and take the proper precautions to further prevent spread.”

Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox also spoke out about the party in a Facebook Live session on Thursday, where she warned that their state, which is already seeing a massive spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, could see numbers rise exponentially due to the clear violation of social distancing mandates:

“Unfortunately, our case load is most likely going to increase, and it’s because there clearly was a very large party the 2009 Saturday [June 20], and it was with several high school students, and there were students in attendance that were positive for COVID-19.”

In the entire clip (below), Cox urged anyone who had been at the party to “isolate for 14 days” and obtain tested straight away if they are experiencing any symptoms:

Seriously, what is wrong with people?! There are so a great many other positive things you could be doing with your free time…

Now, important hospital workers will have to handle the aftermath of this reckless and selfish decision. Not to mention, each person who has come in contact with the partygoers — including their friends and family members — are at risk for contracting the coronavirus. Were the beer pong accolades really worth it when the state has seen over 174,000 cases and 2,518 deaths related to the herpes virus? With 128 of those confirmed deaths from the very county where the party went down? We think maybe not.

Unfortunately, breaking the principles is becoming a trend around the world. According to an ABC News report published on July 1, Alabama students have already been throwing “COVID parties” to see who gets infected. That has to function as the most disturbing “contest” we’ve ever heard of… Wow!

At this rate, stay-at-home orders will return and become enforced before long — sufficient reason for good reason!

As a reminder, social distancing, wearing a nose and mouth mask in public, and washing hands often are strongly encouraged by health experts to simply help prevent the spread of the herpes virus. Hopefully, people will start to listen!