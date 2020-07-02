Hundreds of teens at ‘pong fest’ party in Texas were exposed to coronavirus, officials say

At the full time of the party, a few teens were waiting for their Covid-19 test outcomes, and have since tested positive, according to Shelly Parks, a spokesperson with Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

City and health officials are now urging all attendees to get tested and self-isolate.

“Unfortunately, our case load is probably going to increase because there was a very large party,” Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said within a Facebook Live event a week ago.

In an email to CNN on Wednesday, Cox said it’s still unclear whether the party led to a high number of cases in the location. The mayor said the town has had 105 cases, 50 of which are currently active.