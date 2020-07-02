Hundreds of teens at ‘pong fest’ party in Texas were exposed to coronavirus, officials say

At the full time of the party, a few teens were waiting for their Covid-19 test outcomes, and have since tested positive, according to Shelly Parks, a spokesperson with Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
City and health officials are now urging all attendees to get tested and self-isolate.
“Unfortunately, our case load is probably going to increase because there was a very large party,” Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said within a Facebook Live event a week ago.
In an email to CNN on Wednesday, Cox said it’s still unclear whether the party led to a high number of cases in the location. The mayor said the town has had 105 cases, 50 of which are currently active.
Authorities learned all about the exposure because health workers are “asking that participation in gatherings be mentioned for contact tracing purposes when people are getting tested,” Parks told CNN.