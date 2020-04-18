Hundreds of Rohingya refugees stuck at sea, say rights groups | World news

Hundreds extra Rohingya refugees stay stuck at sea, rights groups have warned, simply at some point after it emerged that dozens of individuals died onboard a ship that was refused entry to Malaysia and left adrift for 2 months.

On Friday, Malaysia’s air power confirmed it had denied entry to a second boat carrying about 200 Rohingya individuals, claiming it had performed so to stop additional unfold of the coronavirus throughout the nation, which stays underneath lockdown.

Researchers consider different boats are prone to even be stuck at sea, filled with refugees who’re trying to flee determined and squalid situations within the metropolis of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Refugee camps on the border of Bangladesh grew to be some of the most important on the planet following a brutal navy crackdown in 2017 that pressured greater than 700,000 Rohingya to flee Myanmar.

Amnesty International mentioned it had obtained details about as many as 5 boats noticed off the coasts of Malaysia and southern Thailand in latest days, believed to be carrying a whole lot of individuals.

It is feared that the refugees may stay trapped at sea and unable to disembark as international locations cite the unfold of Covid-19 as a justification for turning boats again.

Described because the world’s most persecuted individuals, 1.1 million Rohingya individuals dwell in Myanmar. They dwell predominately in Rakhine state, the place they’ve co-existed uneasily alongside Buddhists for many years. Rohingya individuals say they’re descendants of Muslims, maybe Persian and Arab merchants, who got here to Myanmar generations in the past. Unlike the Buddhist neighborhood, they communicate a language much like the Bengali dialect of Chittagong in Bangladesh. The Rohingya are reviled by many in Myanmar as unlawful immigrants and endure from systematic discrimination. The Myanmar authorities treats them as stateless individuals, denying them citizenship. Stringent restrictions have been positioned on Rohingya individuals’s freedom of motion, entry to medical help, training and different fundamental companies. Violence broke out in northern Rakhine state in August 2017, when militants attacked authorities forces. In response, safety forces supported by Buddhist militia launched a “clearance operation” that in the end killed at least 1,000 individuals and compelled greater than 600,000 to flee their houses. The UN’s prime human rights official mentioned the navy’s response was “clearly disproportionate” to insurgent attacks and warned that Myanmar’s treatment of its Rohingya minority appears to be a “textbook instance” of ethnic cleaning. When Aung San Suu Kyi rose to energy there have been excessive hopes that the Nobel peace prize winner would assist heal Myanmar’s entrenched ethnic divides. But she has been accused of standing by whereas violence is dedicated in opposition to the Rohingya. In 2019, judges at the worldwide felony courtroom authorised a full-scale investigation into the allegations of mass persecution and crimes in opposition to humanity. On 10 December 2019, the worldwide courtroom of justice in The Hague opened a case alleging genocide introduced by the Gambia. Rebecca Ratcliffe

The developments are reminiscent of a 2015 disaster when many Rohingya died at sea after south-east Asian nations refused entry, prompting the UN to warn that individuals have been being left stranded on “floating coffins”.

On Thursday, Bangladesh rescued nearly 400 individuals within the Bay of Bengal, after they spent two months adrift. They had tried to sail to security in Malaysia, survivors reported, however have been refused entry. Dozens of these onboard had died.

On the identical day, it has since emerged, one other Rohingya boat was intercepted by two Malaysian navy vessels after it was noticed by an air power jet off the north-western island of Langkawi. Malaysian sailors gave the refugees meals earlier than escorting them out of the nation’s waters, the air power mentioned.

“With their poor settlements and living conditions … it is strongly feared that undocumented migrants who try to enter Malaysia either by land or sea will bring [Covid-19] into the country,” the air power mentioned in a press release late on Thursday.

It added that “maritime surveillance operations will be intensified”.

Chris Lewa, of the Arakan Project, which works on Rohingya rights points, mentioned that Covid-19 was not an appropriate cause for any nation to refuse entry to refugees.

“The duty of the navy is to rescue people at sea, not to push them out and put their life at risk even more,” she mentioned. “What is going to happen? Where are these people going to go?”

The refusal of entry to Malaysia is a worrying signal that the nation is changing into more and more hostile to Rohingya refugees.

While comparatively few boats carrying Rohingya have arrived in Malaysia because the 2015 disaster, some have been allowed in. Earlier this month, 202 Rohingya individuals landed in Langkawi and have been detained.

In a press release, Amnesty International referred to as on Malaysia and Thailand to “immediately dispatch search and rescue boats with food, water and medicine to meet the urgent needs of possibly hundreds still at sea”.

Both international locations ought to urgently permit the individuals to disembark safely, the group mentioned, including: “Both Thailand and Malaysia are aware that people’s lives are in danger. Refusing to help the people on these boats would not be wilfully blind – it would be consciously making their plight even worse.”

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report