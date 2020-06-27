Hundreds of returned travellers land in Adelaide from India sparking coronavirus fears

Hundreds of travellers have arrived in Australia from India, sparking fears there could be still another spike in COVID-19 cases.

More than 250 passengers attained Adelaide Airport on Saturday morning on a flight from Mumbai via Singapore.

The travellers will now be asked to spend a couple of weeks in supervised hotel quarantine.

Authorities wore face masks and provided hand sanitiser to each of the passengers before these were transferred to the Pullman hotel in the CBD by bus.

On Friday, Health Minister Stephen Wade said a number of COVID-19 cases should be expected one of the returning passengers.

Mr Wade said all those arriving in SA would be tested when they landed and while in isolation.

‘What we’ve seen interstate is about five to 10 per cent of travellers returning from the subcontinent have tested positive on their arrival,’ that he said.

‘If we see similar figures in SA we’re able to expect as much as 25 new cases from these planes.’

In May, about 680 repatriated Aussies also flew in to Adelaide on two split up flights from India.

They were isolated in two hotels in the town, with none testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, South Australia had not recorded a new coronavirus infection for 31 days.

The state is sticking with its plan to reopen borders to any or all states on July 20 but is looking to restrict travellers from COVID-19 hotspots.

‘We’re gradually moving to put restrictions in place around identified hot spots, rather than blanket restrictions by states or territories,’ Mr Marshall said on Friday.

‘There will soon be some time until they manage to get thier new infections under control but … we feel very confident Victoria can get on top of their issues.’

With 30 new cases reported in Victoria on Friday, Mr Marshall said SA would continue steadily to monitor its progress.

SA has recently lifted border restrictions for Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.