Hundreds of police officers will roam the 10 Melbourne coronavirus hotspots

Hundreds of police officers will roam across the coronavirus hotspots in Melborune ensuring residents follow the stay home order.

The Victorian government re-imposed stay-at-home orders for 36 suburbs in ten postcodes after recording 212 new cases of the deadly virus in three days.

After just four weeks of freedom, those residents will be barred from leaving their homes with the exception of work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all the non-essential services in the suburbs must once again close their doors. Affected organizations will be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

