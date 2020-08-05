Hundreds of pieces of burned, water-damaged mail sit at KC’s USPS distribution center | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A Kansas City activist is stressed after finding out that big stacks of burned and water-damaged mail were accumulated at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center.

Thousands of pieces of mail enter and out of the Kansas City mail distribution center near Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue forUSPS

Community activist Teresa Perry stated she was just recently sent out some disturbing images from confidential employees worried about burned and soaked First Class mail, accumulated in bins.

“I got scared because I’m like, wait a minute. First thing I thought about was for the senior citizens I help, medicine,” Perry stated. “Then the next thing I thought about, important mail. People are sending their electric bill, maybe their rent, something like that, even the mortgage goes through the mail.”

Then her worries relied on Tuesday’s main election, and she fidgeted mail- in and absentee tallies might be in ruins.

“My God, is it going to get to the election board on time? Is stuff going to get done right? Then something just told me and thought I’ve got to do something,” Perry stated.

The post workplace stated a big mail truck ignited about a month earlier. Hundreds of parcels were harmed. The very first thing they searched for were any important federal files or …