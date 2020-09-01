Hundreds of migrants still dying in Med five years since 2015

Five years since the 2015 migrant crisis, hundreds of individuals are still dying in theMediterranean The International Organization for Migration (IOM) approximates that 554 migrants have actually passed away up until now this year.

The death toll for 2020 is far lower than the similar figure for five years ago – 3,030 individuals are thought to have actually passed away in between January and August 2015.

But individuals are still drowning frequently the Mediterranean as they attempt to reach Europe.

Here are 8 charts and maps on what has actually taken place since 2015.

Boats sinking then and now

2015 saw a succession of crowded boats capsizing in the Mediterranean.

The most dangerous single month was April 2015 when almost 1,500 individuals are believed to have actually lost their lives. About 800 drowned when a single boat capsized off the coastof Libya Overcrowding was believed to have actually been one of the factors for the catastrophe.

This year, of the 554 people estimated by the IOM to have actually passed away, the bulk (395) were in the Central Mediterranean, cruising from the Tunisian and Libyan coast. The IOM approximates that 71 individuals have actually passed away in the Eastern Mediterranean and 83 in the Western …