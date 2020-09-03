Hundreds of migrant children were detained in hotels as the pandemic flared in the US

Immigrant and civil liberties groups implicate the US federal government of utilizing the pandemic to produce a shadow migration system that skirts the law, with authorities rejecting susceptible children securities they’re entitled to and hurrying to kick them out of the nation.

“These children are being held at what are essentially black sites, with no access to the outside world. And not only no access to the outside world, but no access to the immigration system,” states Karla Marisol Vargas, a senior lawyer atthe Texas Civil Rights Project

“This whole process is egregious, period,” Vargas states. “It is a violation…of every single protection that these children have.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement decreased to react to CNN’s concerns about the usage of hotels to apprehend children and households, pointing out pending lawsuits. But authorities have actually protected the practice in court filings, arguing that they’re securing the security of kids in custody while following brand-new public health standards.

Court files acquired by CNN expose that apprehending children in hotels has actually ended up being progressively typical throughout the coronavirus pandemic. According to current court filings, more than 25 hotels in 3 states– Arizona, Texas and Louisiana– are presently being utilized to apprehend immigrant children.

