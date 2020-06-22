Hundreds of maskless patrons pack Jersey Shore bar – as casinos and restaurants set for reopening

A popular Jersey Shore bar was full of over one hundred of patrons ignoring social distancing instructions over the week-end.

The alarming scenes preceded an announcement produced by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Monday that casinos and restaurants will be able to reopen at 25 percent capacity for the July 4th weekend.

The D’Jais Bar and Grill in Belmar was descended upon by swarms of maskless people seeking an expression of normalcy on Saturday, dancing and drinking under a packed outdoor tent as summer temperatures neared 90 degrees.

Alarmed social media marketing users tweeted photos of the packed bar, showing hordes of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder near a station serving drinks in the D’Jais parking lot as music blared out across Ocean Avenue.

Other photos and videos showed crowds congregated out front of the bar and grill, with some social media users calling for the dwellers to be arrested for their ‘blatant disregard’ for social distancing measures.

Currently, restaurants and bars in their state are permitted to open for outdoor dining and cocktails if tables are spaced at the least six-feet apart as New Jersey – much like the rest of the united states – seeks to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Following the fallout, management at D’Jais say they did observe outside dining rules outlined by town last week, nonetheless they vowed to implement additional changes to boost social distancing.

D’Jais, which currently has its porch, patio and parking lot open, will now limit the size of parties permitted entry and will soon be implementing line queues to make sure patrons were safely spaced out when waiting to order drinks.

The restaurants pledge came right after New Jersey Mayor Mark Walsifer reprimanded the eatery, telling NJ Live how he see the riot act to the bar’s owners on Sunday morning for breaching state guidelines.

‘Saturday night they got overwhelmed. We’re working together with them this coming week and should they don’t comply — do you know what — they’re going to get shut down and they know it,’ Walsifer said.

The mayor added that this coming weekend, clients at D’Jais will soon be required to stay at their tables with only waiters and waitresses permitted to retrieve drinks.

The bar may also be forced to show customers away when the limited number of outdoor seats are filled, Walsifer clarified.

Other photos and videos showed crowds congregated out front of the bar and grill, with the others dancing in large groups under the tent late to the evening

The packed scenes inside the bar were shared widely on social media, both in video and photos

John Bonevich, the marketing manager for D’Jais, told NJ Live that packed scenes at the bar were the end result of large groups of people arriving at the bar who were renting houses in the region for the weekend and requesting to be sat together.

Though Bonevich concedes the bar was indeed ‘overwhelmed’, he said there was never more than approximately 120 to 150 people in the parking lot – the key seating and bar area – at any moment.

‘They’d say ‘we live together,’ Bonevich told the outlet of Saturday’s customers. ‘It’s a hard thing — young adults think about the world differently. A whole lot came down Saturday and we had to chase a great deal of people away. I’d say from 4pm to 11pm we’d to tell visitors to go other…Everybody is excited to go places and be outdoors.’

Bonevich also said D’Jais has private security that checks identifications and also reimburses Belmar for the price of two uniformed cops who walk the sidewalk in front to help keep people spaced apart and try to limit loitering.

He also said that customers were only permitted entry when they were wearing a face covering, but most removed the masks once they were admitted to the outdoor seating area.

‘Yesterday was much better,’ Bonevich said of Sunday. ‘It’s a work beginning. People are pretty civil, it’s more laid back now.’

The controversial on goings at D’Jais came just 48 hours before state Governor Phil Murphy announced plans that indoor dining could resume on July 2 at 25 percent. Casinos are also permitted to reopen at exactly the same capacity cap.

Murphy himself has been proven to frequent D’Jais, even uploading an image with his wife last Memorial Day insisting there’s ‘no better place to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend than the legendary D’Jais in Belmar’.

The governor’s announcement was produced in a Monday afternoon tweet, which read: ‘Casinos will be permitted to open on July 2nd at 25% capacity.

‘If any visitor refuses to comply with our simple safeguards, they’ll be escorted out. We’re not likely to tolerate any knuckleheads attempting to ruin it for people who wish to enjoy themselves responsibly.’

Murphy also added that outdoor gatherings will now be permitted to increase from 100 to 250 people, with still no limit placed on religious or political events.

Indoor gatherings, meanwhile, are now actually limited to a 25 per cent capacity that has to not exceed 100 people.

Murphy said that he expects release a further instructions in the next a few days. Unlike Governor Cuomo of New York’s plan, Governor Murphy’s phased reopening is not associated with specific benchmarks but rather general downward trends.

The state previously gave the greenlight for restaurants to conduct outdoor dining and for some retail stores to resume operations on June 15. New Jersey restaurants closed for in-person dining in mid-March but were still in a position to offer takeout and delivery.

Many restaurants power down completely, not able to make enough money to keep open on takeout revenue alone.

The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened.

‘We’re delighted to get the reopening date,’ said Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino to NBC 4. ‘We thank the governor that we’ll manage to be open for the July 4th week-end to meet the demand on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.’

In New York City, outdoor dining is now permitted under the state’s second phase of reopening. Indoor dining at a 50-percent capacity will begin in the third phase – more likely to commence early July.