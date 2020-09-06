Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters march to oppose postponed elections, new law By Reuters

©Reuters



By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Asian monetary center of Hong Kong on Sunday to show versus a new nationwide security law enforced by China and the post ponement of legal elections.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed theSept 6 election for seats in the city’s Legislative Council for a year in July due to the fact that of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The relocation dealt a blow to the pro-democracy opposition who hoped to win a historical bulk in the Council, where just half the seats are straight chosen and the other half are designated members who primarily support Beijing.

The survey would have been the previous British nest’s very first main vote considering that Beijing enforced the new security legislation in late June, which critics state goals to quash dissent in the city.

The federal government firmly insists any coronavirus procedures are considered public health factors and not for political factors.

Thousands of cops were stationed around the dynamic Kowloon peninsula as marchers waved placards and shouted popular anti-government mottos such as “liberate Hong Kong”.These mottos are now prohibited under thenew law Police jailed numerous widely known activists throughout the presentation consisting of Figo Chan, …