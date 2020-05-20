Hundreds of healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Armenia, Ministry of Health says – Panorama

The quantity of frontline healthcare workers preventing in opposition to the novel coronavirus in Armenia will multiply in a number of days.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan on Tuesday addressed medical workers of city polyclinics, rural outpatient clinics and medical facilities, informing that a whole lot of residents will return house in a number of days with constructive coronavirus check outcomes.

The minister spoke about on-line trainings for well being workers and the institution of a name heart, however didn’t say a phrase about offering them with correct private protecting tools. Whereas, it’s a essential problem to be protected in opposition to the an infection and to stop its unfold. In the close to future polyclinics and outpatient clinics are more likely to turn into sources of an infection if they aren’t protected correctly.

He additionally warned of the widespread COVID-19 instances amongst medical workers in case after they have been supplied with applicable uniforms, goggles and gloves.

In response to a written inquiry by Panorama.am, the Ministry of Health reported that as of 3 May 320 healthcare workers had contracted coronavirus. On May 3, there have been 2,386 confirmed instances of coronavirus in the nation.

The ministry didn’t specify at which medical amenities the infected medical doctors and nurses work, solely saying that they’re staff of each Yerevan and a quantity of regional medical facilities.

“Some of them have already recovered and have been discharged from hospital, while the others are in a satisfactory condition,” the ministry’s response reads.

As many as 14 staff of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health had examined constructive for COVID-19. We questioned how the illness was transmitted and whether or not they weren’t adequately protected.

“Given the mechanism of the unfold of coronavirus, sadly, nobody is guarded in opposition to the illness, and the staff of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention who proceed to serve on the frontline haven’t remained unaffected, too,” the ministry stated.

“However, we would like to note that while on duty they were provided with all the necessary protective equipment. Moreover, most of the employees of the center have already recovered and returned to work.”

The ministry didn’t reply the query about what further measures have been taken to make the work of the middle’s staff safer after the latter contracted the virus.

The well being authorities additionally stated that in March medical workers acquired a bonus, with out specifying its quantity.

To notice, he inquiry was submitted on April 2, whereas the response was acquired this morning, practically a month later. All the questions got approximate and incomplete solutions. Moreover, a number of questions have been grouped and answered in a number of phrases.