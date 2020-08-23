Hundreds Of GOP Delegates Journey To Charlotte Semi-Bubble For Scaled-Down Convention : NPR

toggle caption Steve Harrison/ WFAE. Steve Harrison/ WFAE.

Delegates getting here in Charlotte for the reduced, in-person part of the Republican National Convention aren’t being welcomed by the Charlotte mayor or perhaps magnate.

Instead, they are ushered into a purple camping tent outside the downtown Westin hotel. That’s where they are offered a coronavirus test– although they currently needed to take a self-swab COVID test in your home prior to getting on an airplane.

Delegate Steve Scheffler, 72, is from West Des Moines and has actually been to 8 other GOP conventions. He desires the 2020 convention to be safe, however he stated the guidelines are all a bit much.

“I mean I’ll follow the rules because it’s what we’re here to do to get the president renominated – and the vice president,” he stated. “But I do not like where this may be decreasing the roadway. Maybe …