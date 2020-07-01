Hundreds of elephants found dead in Botswana

Image copyright

Mystery surrounds the “completely unprecedented” deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana over the last 8 weeks.

Dr Niall McCann said colleagues in the southern African country had spotted more than 350 elephant carcasses in the Okavango Delta since the start of May.

No one knows why the animals are dying, with lab results on samples still weeks away, according to the government.

Botswana houses a third of Africa’s declining elephant population.

Dr McCann, of the UK-based charity National Park Rescue, told the BBC his colleagues first alerted the federal government in early May, when they undertook a flight on the delta.

“They spotted 169 in a three-hour flight,” he said. “To manage to see and count that numerous in a three-hour flight was extraordinary.

“A month later, our colleagues did another flight over and spotted 187 new carcasses, bringing the full total to over 350.”

“This is totally unprecedented in terms of numbers of elephants dying in a single event unrelated to drought,” he added.

Back in May, Botswana’s government eliminated poaching as a reason – noting the tusks wasn’t removed, based on Phys.org.

There are other things which point to something other than poaching.

“It is only elephants that are dying and nothing else,” Dr McCann said. “If it was cyanide used by poachers, you would expect to see other deaths.”

Dr McCann has also tentatively ruled out natural anthrax poisoning, which killed at least 100 elephants in Bostwana this past year.

But they’ve been unable to eliminate either poisoning or illness. The way the animals appear to be dying – many dropping on the faces – and sightings of other elephants walking in circles points to something potentially attacking their neurological systems, Dr McCann said.

Either way, without knowing the origin, it is impossible to eliminate the possibility of a disease crossing into the population – particularly if the cause is in either the water sources or the soil. Dr McCann points to the Covid-19 pandemic, that is believed to have started in animals.

“Yes, it is a conservation disaster – but it also has the potential to be a public health crisis,” he said.

Dr Cyril Taolo, acting director for Botswana’s department of wildlife and national parks, told the Guardian they had so far confirmed at least 280 elephants had died, and were in the process of confirming the remainder.

However, they did not understand what was inducing the animals’ deaths.

“We have sent [samples] off for testing and we are expecting the results on the next couple of weeks or so,” he said.