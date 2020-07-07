Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with virus messages – Panorama

Hundreds of drones lit up the night time sky in Seoul for a spectacular showcase of empowering messages amid the coronavirus pandemic, Euronews reported.

At least 300 drones were programmed to form pictures above the Han river that runs through the South Korean capital.

The show began with messages reminding people of key precautionary measures, including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a two-metre distance from others.

The drones created images of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles, quickly shuffling to form two hands and water droplets against the dark night sky.

The 10-minute show shifted to messages of gratitude for medical personnel on the frontlines of the pandemic along with all for South Koreans’ collective efforts.

“THANKS TO YOU,” the drones wrote in the sky close to a heart shape, then formed a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”

The government-organised event on Saturday night was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules, the transport ministry said.