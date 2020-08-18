Hundreds of Covid-19 cases reported as students return to college campuses

The University of Notre Dame in Indiana is seeing a spike in Covid -19 cases given that students returned to school on August 3. As of Tuesday, 147 students have actually evaluated favorable, according to the school’s online health control panel.

There were 80 favorable cases of 418 tests administered Monday, implying there was a 19% positivity rate.

On Sunday alone, 15 of the 30 tests were favorable– the greatest number of favorable cases in a single day to date for the organization.

University President Rev John I. Jenkins revealed Tuesday that all undergraduate classes will be remote for the next 2 weeks following the spike incases Public areas will be closed, dormitory will be limited and students who live off-campus needs to stay in their houses, he stated. “The objective of these temporary restrictions is to contain the spread of the virus so that we can get back to in person instruction,” Jenkins stated. The development began August 10, when 4 out of 197 individuals evaluated favorable. The university updates its numbers at twelve noon every day. Notre Dame started screening students prior to they showed up on school. In a batch of 11,836 tests, simply 33 tests returned favorable, which amounts to 0.28% of the overall. University of Kentucky Since school started on August 3, 160 individuals have actually evaluated favorable at the University of Kentucky, according to the university’s Covid -19 control panel. A considerable number of celebrations, which broke the school’s trainee code, has actually led to the increase in cases, according to the …

