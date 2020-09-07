Hundreds of Belarus protesters say they were beaten by police, demand justice By Reuters

11/11 © Reuters. People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk



By Polina Nikolskaya

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Artur Khomenko, an entrepreneur from Minsk, said police officers began beating him with their fists and truncheons after they detained him on the fourth night of huge protests that have weakened Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s grip on power.

Then they pulled down his underwear and threatened to rape him with a truncheon, before beating him and making him kneel handcuffed on the floor face down for four hours, he said.

Khomenko spent most of the next week in the Emergency Hospital in Minsk with searing head pain and partial hearing loss in one ear. The hospital declined to comment.

Doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury, concussion and bruising across his head and body, medical records reviewed by Reuters show.

“I didn’t think this was possible in Europe in the 21st century. Some (countries) make driverless cars, prepare to send spaceships to Mars, but there they just maim people and kill,” the 47-year-old father of five told Reuters.

Khomenko filed a complaint to police. Reuters has seen an order from an official at the Investigative Committee, which handles…