Hundreds of arrests made in Los Angeles following protests Friday

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms referred to as for demonstrators to point out their anger by “non-violent activism” in a press release addressing the protests in town Friday evening.

“What we noticed in a single day was not a protest, and it was not Atlanta. We as a persons are strongest after we use our voices to heal our metropolis as a substitute of utilizing our arms to tear it down,” the assertion stated.

“We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism,” the mayor added.

Bottoms stated the Department of Public Works deployed crews Saturday morning to begin cleansing up the streets and the Department of Transportation is working to take away graffiti from public buildings.

Bottoms additionally stated in the assertion that town is coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions “to provide additional public safety resources” and with the governor’s workplace to offer help from the National Guard.

“Now, greater than ever, I’m calling on our communities to come back collectively to point out our power as one Atlanta by prayer and dealing collectively to revive and heal our metropolis for example for the nation,” Bottoms stated in the assertion.