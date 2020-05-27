Hundreds gathered in the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died after police encounter

Floyd was arrested Monday night after officers responded to a name about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders reveals Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the floor and one police officer’s knee urgent towards his neck. Floyd pleaded he was in ache and could not breathe. Shortly after, he died at a close-by hospital.

Four police officers concerned in the incident had been fired Tuesday, Minneapolis police stated. State and federal authorities are actually investigating the case.

Tuesday night, protesters begun at the intersection Floyd was final recorded alive and later marched to one in all the police precincts, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us. This will not go on another day,” a protester instructed the affiliate.