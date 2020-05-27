Hundreds gathered in the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died after police encounter

Floyd was arrested Monday night after officers responded to a name about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders reveals Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the floor and one police officer’s knee urgent towards his neck. Floyd pleaded he was in ache and could not breathe. Shortly after, he died at a close-by hospital.
Four police officers concerned in the incident had been fired Tuesday, Minneapolis police stated. State and federal authorities are actually investigating the case.
“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us. This will not go on another day,” a protester instructed the affiliate.
Police spray tear gasoline at protesters
After a crowd of protesters turned unruly, police sprayed tear gasoline to disperse the crowd, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder instructed CNN.
CNN’s staff reported some demonstrators wheeled a procuring cart filled with rocks simply outdoors the precinct and dumped it on the floor for folks to throw.
A police cruiser’s again window was shattered when somebody threw one thing at it, based on CNN’s observations.
Police outdoors Minneapolis Police Department’s third Precinct fired what appeared to CNN’s staff on the scene to be non-lethal projectiles at demonstrators chanting “No justice, no peace,” and “I can’t breathe,” which had been a few of the final phrases the man uttered.
Elder stated “foam marking rounds,” however no rubber bullets had been fired throughout the incident.