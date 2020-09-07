Hundreds enjoy colourful splendour of Venice’s Historical Regatta as costumed Gondoliers race up the Grand Canal – Armenian News

Hundreds of people gathered for a highlight of the Venetian calendar as colourful boats re-enacted the Historical Regatta sail along the Canal Grande in Venice, Italy this weekend.

During this year’s event, the first taking place after the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, numerous boats rowed on the Grand Canal to re-enact the glorious past of the Venice Republic, the Daily Mail reports.

Venice was once one of Italy’s major maritime republics and its power and splendour are celebrated each September.

Gondoliers in historical costumes recreate carrying the Doge and his wife up the Grand Canal. There are four races throughout the day with the finish line located in front of the Ca’ Foscari palace.

Amongst a thousand colours and costumed extras, the doge, elected lord and chief of state of Venice, the doge’s wife and the highest magistrate officers of the ancient Venice Republic are brought back to life to show the splendour and wealth of Venice’s glorious era.