Hundreds Attend Pro-Trump Rally In Beverly Hills

Hundreds of individuals appeared to attend the “Rescue America” rally in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.

This pro-Trump march was created by the #WalkAway Foundation, which is a project that “encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

The pro-Trump demonstrators were seen bring “Make America Great Again” indications and American flags as they marched to Beverly GardensPark Many urged Californians to ditch the Democratic Party by holding “#WalkAway” indications.

Protesters are holding Trump indications and American flags &#x 1f4f9;: KTLA #BeverlyHills pic.twitter.com/F4y6Df0FB9 — KTLA (@KTLA) August 8, 2020

“We’re doing these rallies because we wanted to show the radical left who’s been smashing windows, committing acts of violence, committing acts of vandalism they do not own America’s streets,” Brandon Starka, the creator of #WalkAway, said on the day of the occasion.

“We’re going to fight for the heart and soul of America, so this is our third one,” he included. “Next week we’ll be in Milwaukee and we’ll basically be doing ‘Rescue America’ rallies around the country for now through the end of the year.”

One of the speakers at the occasion was the vocalist Joy Villa, who …