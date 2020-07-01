Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong, Some on ‘National Security’ Charges, Amid Defiant Protests

Hong Kong police arrested hundreds of people amid defiant protests on the anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule, and on the very first day of a draconian new security law that has been already having an impact on freedom of speech.

“Police arrested over 300 persons, including 10 people for suspected violation of the National Security Law,” the city’s police force said in a statement.

“The remaining arrestees were arrested for suspected unlawful assembly, disorder in public places, furious driving and possession of offensive weapon,” it said.

A senior Chinese official said anybody arrested by the mainland’s new national security office in Hong Kong on charges of violating the brand new national security law for the city could be tried in the mainland, although it was unclear whether Wednesday’s arrests were created by that office.

Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said China’s national security office in the town abides by Chinese law and that Hong Kong’s legal system cannot be likely to implement those laws.

The arrests came after crowds gathered in the shopping and entertainment districts of Wanchai and Causeway Bay in defiance of a police ban on the standard annual protest march, and of the brand new ban on any expression of pro-independence sentiment.

Chanting: “Five demands, not one less! Fight for our freedom!” and “Hong Kong independence, the only solution!” the crowds faced down countless police in full riot gear who have been drafted in to the area through the afternoon.

Police fired at individuals, certainly one of whom was a journalist sent flying onto the pavement in footage captured by a few social media accounts, with a water cannon truck that patrolled the streets of Wanchai and Causeway Bay as police raised flags declaring the gathering “illegal.”

‘Rule of law is dead’

A protester surnamed Loh said she had attended the protest to produce a placard which read: “Loving Hong Kong is not a crime.”

“The rule of law is dead, starting from today,” Loh told RFA. “Now we daren’t say anything.”

“I grew up here, and it is already not the same place today that it was yesterday,” she said. “I don’t want the Hong Kong I knew to die, and there is no crime in my loving it.”

A protester surnamed Leung said the national security law, which contains sweeping and vaguely worded bans on speech along with action, including speech critical of the authorities or promoting independence, showed that the ruling Chinese Communist Party had abandoned all pretense over Hong Kong’s promised freedoms and was taking over.

“They’re not even bothering with one country, two systems any more; they are showing their true colors,” Leung said. “They are imposing mainland Chinese law enforcement on Hong Kong. It’s instant mainlandification.”

“What does mainlandification mean? It means the loss of reasonable government, because it’s the mainland we’re dealing with now,” that he said. “The Chinese Communist Party isn’t a rational entity; it’s an organization of utmost evil, and it wants to make Hong Kong in its own image.”

Civic Party politician Kwok Ka-ki said regulations would likely likewise have a huge impact on the city’s economy.

“Taiwanese people are already saying they will avoid Hong Kong at all costs,” Kwok said. “Because someone from Taiwan would totally be targeted if they were to utter a single word against the Chinese or Hong Kong authorities, or if they were to refer to Taiwan as an independent entity.”

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said journalists may also soon are in “dire trouble” under the new law.

“Anyone giving or disseminating any [sensitive] material or information to a journalist, and also this journalist publishes information obtained in this type of manner, could possibly be in dire trouble. Both of them,” said Mo, who is a former journalist herself.

“This is not the rule of law. These is not even rule by law. This is rule by decree. Free press could just be announced dead in Hong Kong,” she said.

U.K. offers approach to immigration

The U.K. said it would offer all those in Hong Kong with British National Overseas (BNO) status a “bespoke” immigration route, foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement after the security law took effect.

“The prime minister and the government are crystal clear: the United Kingdom will keep its word, we will live up to our responsibilities to the people of Hong Kong,” Raab told parliament.

“I can now confirm we will proceed to honor our commitment to change the arrangements for those holding BNO status,” he said, adding that those with such status could be granted five years of limited leave in Britain to work or study.

After that, they could make an application for settled status and after having a further 12 months with settled status, they would have the ability to apply for citizenship. There will undoubtedly be no cap on the numbers who may apply.



Reported by Lu Xi, Man Hoi-tsan, Gigi Lee, and Lau Siu-fung for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.