Humpback whale mother saves calf from pod of killer whales off coast of Ningaloo Western Australia

In a series of attacks, the killer whales took it in turns to sidetrack the mother

The minute a humpback whale defend her infant’s life by fending off attacks from 3 killer whales has actually been captured on cam.

Fisherman Shane Stephen and a buddy caught the drone video footage off the coast of Ningaloo, Western Australia, on Friday.

Described by Mr Stephen on Instagram as ‘the craziest thing’ he had actually seen all year, the video revealed a part of the seldom seen two-hour craze.

The unusual drone video footage was caught off the coast of Ningaloo in Western Australia on Friday

‘So today a pod of whales rolled right under the boat to reveal off and inspect us out prior to starting a nearly two-hour hunt for a humpback whale calf right in front of our eyes,’ he composed on social networks.

The video footage started as the humpback and her calf swim side-by-side prior to they are obstructed by 3 killer whales, likewise called whale.

In a series of synchronised attacks, the whales took it in turns to swim at the mother and sidetrack her while the 3rd dived and attempted to take the two-week-oldcalf

While the mad mother effectively battled off the attacks by rolling and blasting the predators with her tail, the hunters ultimately took the child

‘Yes it is raw and not for everybody however it is nature at it’s finest,’ Mr Stephen composed.

Instagram users utilized the remarks area to reveal their shock.

Pictured: The whale attempting to separate the infant humpback whale from it’s mother on Friday

‘What a ridiculous sight to see, Mother Nature sure does amaze you!’ composed one audience.

‘Wow what an outright journey to witness,’ shared another.

Orcas hunt in packs and frequently look for smaller sized animals, such as sea turtles and whales, in shallow waters.