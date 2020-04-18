Humanity’s exploitation of wildlife is putting us all at risk

Alongside my disbelief, horror and unhappiness at the unfold of the Covid-19 pandemic, my most important feelings are anger and frustration. Frustration that the pandemic we live by was predictable and preventable.

We’ve spoken many instances in regards to the roots of Covid-19 within the wildlife commerce and the significance of investing in analysis into zoonotic ailments. It is no consolation to me now that the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has been campaigning for a lot higher focus by governments and companies on each these areas for a few years.

Humanity’s relentless exploitation of wildlife has been putting us at rising risk of an occasion like this for many years. And this data has not been some huge secret, regardless of the rhetoric from numerous world leaders claiming this pandemic couldn’t have been anticipated. The fact is, we knew this was coming. Not simply scientists and conservationists. Even Hollywood knew this was coming; take a look at the film billboards from 2011, promoting the movie Contagion, which adopted the speedy progress of a deadly virus that passes from a pig, contaminated by a bat, to people in a Chinese reside animal moist market.





Experts consider the Covid-19 virus spilled over from an animal host to a human in a moist market in Wuhan, China, someday late final yr. Perhaps the prime instance of human overexploitation of wildlife, animals in these markets are taken from the wild, introduced collectively from completely different locations, transported over giant distances and crammed collectively into cages. By this stage, they’re confused and immunosuppressed and so excrete no matter pathogens they’ve in them whereas additionally being more and more weak to infections they won’t naturally encounter. People, who’re in intimate contact with the physique fluids of slaughtered animals, are additionally uncovered to novel pathogens, creating the best surroundings for brand spanking new ailments to emerge.

Closing the markets looks like one easy, fast resolution. But that doesn’t account for the scores of individuals, usually residing in poverty, who depend on these varieties of markets for his or her sustenance, their earnings – their lives. Simply banning or closing moist markets the place wildlife is offered would depart thousands and thousands of individuals within the creating world with no very important supply of diet. It can by no means be a long-term resolution. But, unregulated – usually unlawful – wildlife commerce exposes humanity to harmful ailments like Covid-19, drives species to extinction, and funds organised crime.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, instead of knee-jerk bans that would be impossible to enforce and potentially drive trade underground, we need significant investment in wildlife health research, its application and improved regulation of wildlife markets. With investment, we can build a strong understanding of the risk factors associated with zoonotic disease emergence and how we can support communities to take action to prevent the horrendous impacts of these diseases they have experienced. Coming out of this crisis, we need to focus on recovery strategies that reduce zoonotic disease spill-over, better conserve nature and restore the valuable protection against diseases that ecosystems provide.

Battling the illegal and unsustainable wildlife trade has long been core to our field conservation and policy work, and bringing wild animal trafficking under control must be an international priority in the wake of coronavirus. Leading ZSL, I am confronted daily with the impact of the havoc being wrought on wildlife. The numbers scare me. Some 100 million sharks killed every year, mostly for their fins; 20,000 African elephants slaughtered annually for their ivory; more than 1,000 rhinos poached every year from South Africa alone since 2013. Take a longer view and you see the indiscriminate scale of the destruction; in ZSL’s Living Planet Index, we’ve tracked a 60 per cent decline in the size of wildlife populations since 1970. Today, one million species are threatened with extinction.

Trafficking isn’t just a problem for the rest of the world, nor one that doesn’t touch us here in the UK. Since 2000, we’ve provided homes at ZSL London Zoo for 3,370 animals confiscated by the UK’s Border Force, including Egyptian tortoises, red rain frogs, green tree pythons and hundreds of corals. We recently gave a home to Professor Lew, a critically endangered Chinese giant salamander smuggled into the UK in, of all things, a cereal box.

Wildlife health and human health go hand in hand. As this coronavirus outbreak has demonstrated – with tragic consequences – the way we interact with wildlife has ramifications for us all. As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, with its enormous human and economic impacts, we must ensure there is a fundamental rethink of the relationship between humans and wildlife. We can’t let a temporary clearing of the smog over London, Delhi or Beijing, or a brief resurgence of wildlife in densely populated areas, be the only positives to emerge from global lockdown.

Part of what ZSL is about, now and after the lockdown, is helping to make sure that a return to business as usual in humanity’s relationship with nature, which got us here in the first place, is just not an option. We simply cannot afford to go back to old habits and old ways – for the sake of human health, of wildlife health and the future of our ecosystems.

Dominic Jermey is director-general of ZSL. The Independent’s Stop the Wildlife Trade campaign calls for an international effort to tighten restrictions on wet markets to reduce the risk of future pandemics.​