Human Rights Under Attack in Hong Kong Under New National Security Regime: Report

A draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the ruling Chinese Communist Party at the beginning of July has ushered in an ever-widening crackdown on peaceful dissent, and a new wave of human rights violations, according to a report from an overseas-based rights group.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have deployed the law to step up violations of local people’s human rights and to undermine the city’s rule of law, the Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) network said in a report published on its website.

“The crackdown … has involved arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters and pro-independence advocates, media censorship, interference in the democratic election process, and intimidation against overseas activists who fled the city out of fear for retaliation,” the report said. “The National Security Law has been used to legitimize the violation of human rights.”

Beijing’s imposition of the new law on Hong Kong, bypassing the city’s Legislative Council (LegCo), also mandated China’s feared state security police to set up a headquarters in a Hong Kong hotel and empowered Beijing to supervise directly cases considered to be “serious” violations of the law.

The law also provided for separate national security courts, with judges hand-picked by chief executive Carrie Lam,…